Lanarkshire business wins NHS Scotland contract for stoma care product with help from Business Gateway

A Lanarkshire business has secured a vital NHS Scotland contract for its innovative stoma bag accompaniment after the business owner received support from Business Gateway.

Confidence Plus Ltd was founded in East Kilbride in 2019 by Anne Inch and Lisa Crombie, who created ConfiPlus Stoma Pockets. The product first went on sale in the UK in December 2020.

ConfiPlus Stoma Pockets are a discrete and easy-to-use stoma bag accompaniment designed to contain leakage and reduce worry and discomfort. Suitable for use with most stoma bags, the product helps minimise both the physical and mental impact of stoma care.

By improving comfort, security and dignity, ConfiPlus Stoma Pockets empower users to regain their independence and enjoy greater freedom in everyday life.

The product was created by an ostomate, Anne Inch, for her late husband Iain, who had an Ileostomy (the surgical procedure that creates a stoma) and suffered from constant leakage during frequent stays in the hospital. Anne wanted to find a new way to contain leakage and reduce the impact of the stoma.

The first version was made on her sewing machine and she then went on to make more for other patients in her husband’s ward after being encouraged by the nurses who saw the impact it had on Iain.

The products are now made by a medical device manufacturer in the UK and the team has had support from the Medical Device Manufacturing Centre working in partnership Heriot Watt University and the University of Dundee.

At an early stage in 2019, Anne contacted her former colleague Lisa to ask about getting involved when she started Confidence Plus and Lisa was happy to support. They’ve been working together to build the business since then.

Anne and Iain Inch

With just 48 hours to prepare a high-stakes NHS Scotland tender for Stoma Supplies, Lisa turned to Business Gateway for urgent support. Adviser Debbie Dawkins provided intensive one-to-one guidance and quickly introduced the team to a procurement expert. A two-hour procurement session with consultant Judith Stewart helped improve the bid and ensure it met the robust NHS procurement standards.

To comply with strict sustainability requirements, Anne and Lisa also accessed three days of Net Zero consultancy support through Business Gateway. With the help of environmental consultant Zoe Stirton, the pair developed a Carbon Management Plan, Environmental Policy and Carbon Management Policy - all of which were required for the bid. This consultancy support proved crucial in demonstrating Confidence Plus’s commitment to sustainability and responsible innovation.

The business has continued working with Zoe to expand her Net Zero strategy and has been referred to the Extend Plus programme for a carbon baseline assessment.

With a fortuitous last minute extension to the closing date, and as a direct result of this combined support, ConfiPlus won the NHS Scotland contract, bringing the product one step closer to helping thousands of stoma users across the UK.

With continued support from Business Gateway and other partners, Confidence Plus is now exploring further opportunities to scale and bring its life-changing products to more stoma users across the UK and beyond. The pair have recently launched the business in the US to help stoma patients there also.

Lisa Crombie, co-founder of Confidence Plus Ltd, said: “When I say I couldn’t have done this without Debbie’s help, I mean it. She went above and beyond, and we’re so grateful for her support and the introductions she made to Judith and Zoe.

After speaking with Judith, I realised how far off the mark we were. Without her guidance, our tender simply wouldn’t have met NHS Scotland’s requirements. This success has been game-changing, not just for the business, but for the people we aim to support through ConfiPlus.”

Debbie Dawkins, Business Gateway adviser, said: “Anne and Lisa’s determination to get ConfiPlus into the hands of the people who need it most is incredibly inspiring. It’s been a pleasure to support her through this critical process. Winning the NHS Scotland contract is a huge milestone, and I’m excited to see how the business continues to grow.”