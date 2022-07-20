Laings scoops national awards at BKU Awards 2022

The family business, which this year celebrates it’s 160th year in business, received the prestigious honour at the black-tie awards ceremony at The Royal Lancaster Hotel in London on Friday July, 8.

The awards, which were presented by comedian Ed Byrne, were launched by Bathroom & Kitchen Update publisher Datateam Business Media in 2015 and give recognition of excellence in the kitchen and bathroom sector.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Strachan, Creative Director at the firm said: “We are delighted to have been recognised by the BKU Awards as the Best Bathroom Retailer for Customer Service.

From left: Comedian Ed Byrne, Laings Creative Director Mark Strachan and Kudos Sales and Marketing Director Nick Graville.

"Our dedication to providing exceptional service to our customers is at the very heart of our business and we are extremely honoured to have been awarded this recognition.

"The award is a testament to our team’s hard work and commitment to deliver on this promise.”

It is not the first time Laings has been recognised nationally for its showroom and its dedication to its customers.

Earlier this year the firm was named the UK’s Bathroom Retailer and Kitchen Retailer of the year at the 2022 kbbreview Awards.

Mr Strachan added: “Whilst the previous two years have provided challenges for all businesses, and in particular of our industry additional challenges with supplies, the continual investment in our people and our showroom solidify our commitment to provide the best experience to our customers.”

A family firm, established in 1862 as a plumbing merchant, Laings is now the largest independent bathroom, kitchen and bedroom retailer outside London.

Laings employs over 80 staff with a combined experience in the industry of over 700 years.

Together with its sister brand, Laings Directline, the company provides the same quality service at every price point to customers across Scotland.