KPMG appoints three directors amid 'significant growth' in Scottish audit practice

Steven Murdoch becomes a director within the firm’s deal advisory tax team in Glasgow. He joined KPMG as a graduate in 2007 and works closely with a range of UK and international clients across several industries.

Daniel Crighton is promoted to director within the firm’s audit practice. Based in Aberdeen, Crighton is said to have extensive experience working with upstream oil and gas clients. He joined the firm in 2010 as a graduate.

Completing the trio of latest appointments, Wiqas Qaiser becomes director in the financial services audit team and is based in Edinburgh. Qaiser looks after asset managers and various investment products such as open and closed ended funds, private equity funds and pension funds. He started his career at KPMG in Pakistan before moving to the firm’s London office in 2012 and then Edinburgh in 2014.

James Kergon, Scotland senior partner at KPMG in the UK, said: “These promotions show the strength and depth of our senior team across the firm in Scotland.

“It’s crucial for us to continually develop talent to ensure our clients have access to the brightest and best people in the market as we focus on being the fastest growing professional services firm in the UK.”

In Scotland KPMG UK employs some 1,000 people across its offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow. The firm operates from 22 offices across the UK.