KPMG announces nearly 100 promotions across Scots offices

These include the firm, which has 1,000-plus people across its offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen, naming 12 new directors.

Catriona Donald, Gordan Gray, Scott McCrorie, Paul Mulcare and Susan Thom have been appointed directors within KPMG’s tax and legal function. Fiona Burns, Harvard Lee, Steven Lindsay, James Lucas and Sarah Tait have been promoted to director in the consultancy practice, while Gillian McGillivray and Kevin Ramsamy have become directors in the HR and audit functions respectively.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left: new directors Steven Lindsay, Susan Thom, Harvard Lee, James Lucas, Catriona Donald, and Gordon Gray. Picture: Mike Wilkinson.

Furthermore, 14 colleagues have risen to senior manager, 27 are now manager, and 45 have been promoted to assistant manager. KPMG said these promotions have been made across all of its capabilities – from audit, tax and deal advisory, to tax, legal and consulting. It also comes after the firm in April announced 53 Scottish promotions.

James Kergon, Scotland senior partner at KPMG in the UK, said: “Celebrating the growth and success of our people is always important, but given the past 18 months, this round of promotions is particularly significant and signifies our commitment to the Scottish market as well as the continued hard work of our people.

“With the economy cautiously recovering after a period of significant turbulence, we know that clients are beginning to focus on growth once more, which is why having a first-class team across the country will be crucial in helping them achieve ambitions for long-term growth.”

KPMG UK said that across the country, it promoted more than 1,700 staff on October 1, the start of its new financial year.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.