Kitchens International celebrates 30th anniversary

The UK’s leading independent kitchen retailer, Kitchens International Ltd (KI), is celebrating 30 years in business.

The contractor, which started as a single kitchen showroom in Edinburgh in 1994, has grown to become one of the UK’s largest and most respected independent luxury kitchen retailers, with six showrooms throughout Scotland.

In 2021 it became part of 164-year old family business, the Donaldson Group and since then, the business has expanded to offer high quality bathrooms and fitted interiors.

As well as being popular with consumers, KI is endorsed by some of the most prestigious names in the Scottish food and drinks industry, and in recognition of the milestone, is partnering with some of Scotland’s finest chefs to offer a full year of customer rewards. Offers include the launch of a customer reward programme, VIP evening events and an Instagram design competition.

The anniversary campaign launches in November, with a series of showroom events to showcase the style and functionality of the products. Renowned Scottish chefs, Martin Wishart, Nick Nairn and Tony Singh MBE, are among the lineup of ambassadors who are participating in the celebrations, which will include live cooking demonstrations and dining experiences.

Events are taking place on November 7 in Glasgow, November 21 in Edinburgh, November 28 in Tillicoultry and December 4 in Aberdeen.

Gerry Watson, Co-Founder and Contract Sales Director at Kitchens International said: “For 30 years, we’ve been dedicated to creating exceptional spaces – 28 of those focusing purely on kitchens, and more recently expanding into bathrooms and interiors.

"This event series is a celebration of the passion, precision, and innovation that has defined our brand since the beginning. We look forward to welcoming customers to our showrooms and to kicking off the year of fun ahead.”

Graham Johnston, CEO of Donaldson Group Retail, Distribution & Interiors Divisions added: “This is an incredibly proud milestone for us, and we’re thrilled to be marking it with a year of festivities to say thanks to our partners, suppliers and customers for 30 years of support. We couldn’t have achieved this longevity without them, so it was important to us that they should be central to our celebrations.”

Over the past three decades, KI has been at the forefront of innovation, craftsmanship and design, creating exceptional kitchens, bathrooms and fitted interiors. It has showrooms in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Tillicoultry and Broxburn.