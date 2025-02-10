Kirkintilloch Canal Festival cancelled

For years, the Canal Festival has been a key part of Kirkintilloch’s identity, drawing thousands of visitors and providing a vital boost to local businesses.

The festival has celebrated the town’s rich heritage, bringing families, traders, and performers together in what has become a flagship event for the area. Its sudden cancellation raises serious concerns about the future of local events and the wider impact on the town’s economy.

Many local businesses rely on the Canal Festival to bring footfall into the town, with the event consistently providing a significant financial uplift, particularly for independent shops, cafes, and bars. Without it, many businesses may struggle to make up for the shortfall, particularly in an already challenging economic climate.

Beyond economic concerns, the festival’s cancellation represents a major loss for the community. For many families, it has been a cherished tradition, and its absence leaves a noticeable void in the town’s cultural calendar. Questions are now being asked about why such a vital event, which has successfully run for years, has been allowed to disappear without a clear plan for its future.

Southbank Marina, Kirkintilloch.