Kirkintilloch Canal Festival cancelled
The festival has celebrated the town’s rich heritage, bringing families, traders, and performers together in what has become a flagship event for the area. Its sudden cancellation raises serious concerns about the future of local events and the wider impact on the town’s economy.
Many local businesses rely on the Canal Festival to bring footfall into the town, with the event consistently providing a significant financial uplift, particularly for independent shops, cafes, and bars. Without it, many businesses may struggle to make up for the shortfall, particularly in an already challenging economic climate.
Beyond economic concerns, the festival’s cancellation represents a major loss for the community. For many families, it has been a cherished tradition, and its absence leaves a noticeable void in the town’s cultural calendar. Questions are now being asked about why such a vital event, which has successfully run for years, has been allowed to disappear without a clear plan for its future.
With the future of the Canal Festival now in question, the town must decide: will this be the end of a cherished tradition, or the beginning of a community-led effort to bring it back? Kirkintilloch has faced challenges before, and each time, the community has risen to meet them. The loss of the festival is a blow, but with collective effort, it may not have to be permanent.