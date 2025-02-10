Kirkintilloch Canal Festival cancelled

By John Campbell
Contributor
Published 10th Feb 2025, 15:47 BST
Updated 10th Feb 2025, 15:56 BST
For years, the Canal Festival has been a key part of Kirkintilloch’s identity, drawing thousands of visitors and providing a vital boost to local businesses.

The festival has celebrated the town’s rich heritage, bringing families, traders, and performers together in what has become a flagship event for the area. Its sudden cancellation raises serious concerns about the future of local events and the wider impact on the town’s economy.

Many local businesses rely on the Canal Festival to bring footfall into the town, with the event consistently providing a significant financial uplift, particularly for independent shops, cafes, and bars. Without it, many businesses may struggle to make up for the shortfall, particularly in an already challenging economic climate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Beyond economic concerns, the festival’s cancellation represents a major loss for the community. For many families, it has been a cherished tradition, and its absence leaves a noticeable void in the town’s cultural calendar. Questions are now being asked about why such a vital event, which has successfully run for years, has been allowed to disappear without a clear plan for its future.

Southbank Marina, Kirkintilloch.placeholder image
Southbank Marina, Kirkintilloch.

With the future of the Canal Festival now in question, the town must decide: will this be the end of a cherished tradition, or the beginning of a community-led effort to bring it back? Kirkintilloch has faced challenges before, and each time, the community has risen to meet them. The loss of the festival is a blow, but with collective effort, it may not have to be permanent.

Related topics:KirkintillochQuestions
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice