Kibble secures Scottish Government funding to extend safe service for young victims of crime

Leading children and young person’s charity, Kibble, has successfully secured funding from the Scottish Government’s Victim-Centred Approach Fund to continue its SAFE service, reaching more young victims and their families and helping them to overcome the challenges they face.

This funding will allow the service to continue for a further two years, with the potential for additional support in the future.

The SAFE service is designed to provide vital emotional and psychological support to young people aged 5 to 25 across Scotland who have been victims or witnesses to crime. Over the past three years, the service has exceeded its targets, having supported over 400 young people and their families. Over 500 professionals have also received shared understanding consultations to be able to better support service-users.

Launched with the aim of helping young individuals and their families navigate the trauma they’ve experienced, Kibble’s SAFE service is just one of the many ways the charity is working to ensure young people and their families in Scotland receive the support they need, when they need it most. Kibble’s commitment to a victim-centred approach is helping to break the cycle of trauma, offering hope and healing for young victims of crime across Scotland.

Children across Scotland can benefit from the SAFE service

Dan Johnson, Executive Director and Forensic Psychologist for Kibble, said: “We are grateful for the support of the Scottish Government, which will allow us to continue providing the SAFE service to those who need it most.

“This funding is a testament to the importance of our work and the impact it has on the lives of young people and families across Scotland. By continuing this service, we can offer essential support to help young victims of crime recover, rebuild their lives, and prevent the cycle of trauma from continuing.

“The SAFE service is not just about providing therapy or assessments; it’s about empowering young people, helping them regain a sense of control, and providing them with the tools to recover and succeed.”

Justice Secretary, Angela Constance, added: “I am pleased that the Scottish Government is supporting the continuation of Kibble’s SAFE service with an investment of £300,000 over two years to ensure the service continues to provide vital support helping victims navigate trauma to recover and rebuild their lives. Built around individual needs, Kibble’s SAFE service gives children and young people who have been a victim or witness to crime access to emotional wellbeing support and crucial advocacy services. Their work supports our commitment to placing victims, witnesses and survivors of crime at the heart of our justice system.”

The SAFE service provides three core types of support to young people and families: