Key signing as Glasgow's McCrea Financial Services embarks on recruitment drive

Gerard (Ged) Cumming, who has 16 years of financial services experience, will head up the McCrea Mortgages team in his role as mortgage and protection adviser. Picture: Jeff Holmes

Gerard Cumming, who has 16 years of financial services experience, will head up the McCrea Mortgages team in his role as mortgage and protection adviser. He has previously worked for national brands including First Direct, Nationwide and Mortgage Advice Bureau.

The key appointment kicks off a phase of wider growth and expansion of the business, with the firm currently seeking a further five new recruits – a financial adviser, two trainee financial advisers and two support staff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Managing director Douglas McCrea said “Despite the obvious challenges the last 18 months have brought, the business has responded well and is in a strong position to grow including the expansion of our talented team.

“Ged will be a fantastic addition to head up McCrea Mortgages with the years of experience he has dealing in this specialist area of advice.

“I was particularly impressed when we met how his priority is the client and going the extra mile to provide the type of service that we all would like to receive and that we look to deliver to clients on both our financial planning side and McCrea Mortgages.”

Cumming added: “One of the aspects I’m particularly looking forward to as part of the advisory team at McCrea is working for a company who can help clients with their financial future by looking at the full picture and not just their mortgage or retirement plans in isolation. I feel this allows much deeper relationships to be forged.”

A message from the Editor: