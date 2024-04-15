STV Studios says Hamill's 'extensive list of credits speaks for itself'. Picture: contributed.

A key arm of Glasgow-based, London-listed broadcaster STV has announced the casting of a senior TV executive in a key leading role spearheading its production activity.

STV Studios has signed up Sara Hamill as director of production (scripted) across STV Studios Drama, Tod Productions, and Two Cities Television, which have been responsible for major dramas Criminal Record (Tod Productions/STV Studios for Apple TV+), Blue Lights (Two Cities Television for BBC One), and Screw (STV Studios Drama for Channel 4 and filmed in Glasgow’s Kelvin Hall) over the past year. She will work alongside Sarah Brown (creative director of Drama at STV Studios), Elaine Collins (MD of Tod Productions), and Two Cities’ joint chief executives Michael Jackson and Stephen Wright.

Hamill’s initial projects at STV Studios will include the third series of Blue Lights, which was commissioned for a third and fourth season by the BBC earlier this year, as well as three-part Netflix series The Witness and Mozart biopic Amadeus for Sky, both of which go into production later this year.

The executive has since 2018 served as director of production for drama at both Tiger Aspect and its subsidiary Fifty Fathoms, overseeing the likes of the fifth series of international hit Peaky Blinders (BBC/Netflix). Hamill was also previously head of production at Urban Myth Films, and her freelance career saw her work both in the UK and internationally on hit shows, including three series of Merlin (BBC).

David Mortimer, MD of STV Studios – which says it is one of the UK’s leading producers of scripted and unscripted content and Scotland’s biggest production group – said: “[Hamill has] led production on some of the biggest, most culturally relevant shows of recent years, and we’re thrilled that she’s bringing her vast experience and brilliant eye for detail to the STV Studios family. Sara joins at a hugely exciting time for the group, and with production imminent on Blue Lights 3, The Witness and Amadeus, we’ve an array of diverse drama projects for her to work on from day one.”