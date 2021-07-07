Key projects secure £1.8m of Wave Energy Scotland funding in push to net zero

Projects led by Apollo Offshore Engineering, Blackfish Engineering Design and Quoceant have secured the funding from Wave Energy Scotland (WES).

They will conduct physical demonstrations of their quick connection systems which will allow the connection and disconnection of wave devices from their mooring and power cables in a safe and efficient manner.

Tim Hurst, managing director of WES, said: “This programme will develop technology that will reduce the cost of wave and tidal energy and ultimately help marine energy play a part in Scotland’s net-zero future.

Picture: Marc Hindley

“Connecting and disconnecting devices quickly and remotely will increase safety in offshore operations, and the wider potential for these technologies is significant across offshore and subsea applications.”

From the seven projects in stage one, and four projects in stage two, three projects have come through the WES Stage Gate process to secure stage three contracts in the Quick Connection Systems programme.

Scottish secretary for net zero, energy and transport, Michael Matheson added: “With our abundant natural resources and expertise, Scotland is ideally-placed to harness the enormous global market for marine energy whilst helping deliver our net-zero economy.

“The Scottish Government has long-supported the sector – not least through Wave Energy Scotland, which continues to help the sector grow and develop through its world-renowned funding programme.

“Finding ways to help develop wave energy commercialise is one of the key goals for the sector, and I look forward to these projects helping deliver that goal.”

