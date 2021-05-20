Key hire for Edinburgh-based private investment office of Murray family

He will be responsible for all property interests of the Murray Capital Group and support the future development of the Murray Estates land assets, including the company’s key sites in west Edinburgh.

Durie has more than 12 years’ experience in development, planning, transactions and asset management. He qualified as a chartered surveyor with property adviser JLL, where he was an agent in the office and industrial team, before holding roles with EDI Group and Wemyss Properties.

Most recently, Durie led the east of Scotland acquisition strategy for discount supermarket operator Lidl Scotland, with responsibility for securing new stores and planning consents.

Murray Capital, the private investment office of the Murray family, has appointed David Durie to the newly created position of property director.

Murray Capital is wholly owned by the Murray family and led by David Murray as managing director. His father, Sir David Murray, is the chairman.

“David’s varied experience and expertise make him the perfect fit to lead our real estate and land development activity, which is a key part of our business,” said managing director Murray.

Durie added: “I am really pleased to be joining Murray Capital. The firm has a number of significant long-term land development and investment projects and I’m excited to drive these opportunities forwards.”

At the start of this year, Murray Capital announced that it had led funding rounds for two Scottish start-up businesses.

The funding rounds saw the firm reinvest in two of its existing portfolio companies – Zumo and Blackford – with the support of the UK Future Fund and other co-investors.

