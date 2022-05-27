Key appointment unveiled at Edinburgh agency that works with Irn-Bru and NatWest

Having joined the firm in 2008, Dobson is said to have been instrumental in growing its digital business, while working on clients such as Nando’s and Bupa. She will continue in her role on Leith’s board, reporting to group managing director Richard Marsham.

The agency reported double-digit growth in 2021, recording revenues of £11.5 million, while growing headcount to 131, and announcing a raft of new client wins and assignments. It expects headcount to grow to more than 140 by the end of the year.

Leith was founded in 1984 and was acquired by Cello Group in 2004.

Marsham said: “We’ve recently scaled up our advertising and digital client servicing team and it’s great to have Leigh now heading up this division. Leigh has been key to Leith’s growth trajectory since she joined the agency, combines strong leadership skills with a client-first approach, and adds valuable insights on our board.

“Overall, what the move does is really put digital increasingly at the heart of the agency.”

Dobson added: “I am thrilled to be working with this incredible, talented team at Leith, and look forward to taking our processes and relationships with valued clients from strength to strength.”

Leith’s client list includes Irn-Bru, NatWest/Royal Bank of Scotland, Network Rail, Edrington Group, Nando’s, the Scottish Government, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WFF), National Lottery, the Scottish Salmon Company and L’Oreal.