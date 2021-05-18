Key appointment unveiled as Edinburgh First looks to recover from 'tumultuous' year

A former Marketing Edinburgh executive is to support the University of Edinburgh's business development team and help it recover from a "tumultuous" year.

The appointment of Amanda Ferguson to the business development team at Edinburgh First – the university’s commercial arm – is seen as key in re-establishing the success of its large hotel and venue portfolio after a turbulent year for the hospitality sector.

Prior to the pandemic, a typical year saw Edinburgh First host more than 1,600 events for more than 130,000 delegates across 70 venues, operate three hotels and turn its student accommodation into Scotland’s biggest hotel from May to September.

Ferguson, who was formerly head of business tourism with Marketing Edinburgh, is said to have more than 15 years of sector experience.

She said: “I’m really passionate about doing what is right for the university and the city. The economic fallout from the pandemic has brought the whole hospitality and business tourism sector to a standstill.

“Our goal and ambitions are to use Edinburgh First’s world class products and services to boost the local economy and mobilise the city again. I’m excited to work with the new business development team and to reignite Edinburgh’s hospitality sector,” Ferguson added.

Lyndsay Wilkie, director of business development at Edinburgh First, added: “Amanda is an outstanding appointment for Edinburgh First.

“Creating a new business development team comes at an exciting time at Edinburgh First and we are looking forward to Amanda bringing her range of skills and experience to progress the business.”

