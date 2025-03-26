Kent awarded framework contract to support UK government’s energy transition
The framework, valued at up to £250 million, will run for an initial two-year term, with an option to extend for a further two years.
Under this agreement, Kent will provide a range of professional services, including strategic advice, engineering expertise, project management, and environmental advisory.
Leveraging its advanced digital tools and data-driven solutions, Kent will support DESNZ in shaping and implementing policies, programs, and projects to accelerate the UK’s transition to net zero.
Les Newman, Managing Director, Consulting at Kent, commented: “We are delighted to have been selected to support DESNZ in advancing the UK’s energy transition. This award reinforces our expertise in delivering innovative, sustainable solutions across the energy sector. Our team is committed to providing strategic, integrated support that will drive meaningful progress towards the UK’s net-zero ambitions.”
Kent brings deep experience in oil and gas, offshore wind and low carbon solutions, making it well-positioned to help the UK government navigate the challenges and opportunities of decarbonisation. Working alongside government agencies, industry partners, and stakeholders, Kent will play a key role in optimising energy systems, enhancing sustainability, and ensuring energy security.
The framework contract marks a significant milestone in Kent’s continued growth in the UK public sector, reinforcing its commitment to supporting global energy transition efforts with cutting-edge technology, expertise, and innovative solutions.