Keenan Recycling dramatically reduces emissions with 10 IVECO Eurocargo CNG

Keenan Recycling has expanded its fleet with the addition of 10 new IVECO Eurocargo compressed natural gas (CNG) trucks, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable transport and lower-emission food waste collections. With over 9 million tonnes of food wasted annually across the UK, Keenan has already diverted more than 50,000 tonnes of food waste from landfill in 2024, helping to significantly reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions.

Founded in 2001, Keenan Recycling has grown into one of the UK’s leading food waste collection and recycling providers, operating from 27 depots across England, Wales, and Scotland. This national footprint enables the company to deliver reliable, carbon-conscious waste solutions to thousands of businesses each week.

Each truck is expected to cover around 25,000 miles per year, with every mile fuelled by gas generated from food waste by anaerobically digesting it to create biomethane and biofertiliser – a brilliant example of the circular economy in action.

The heart of the trucks is the 6.7L TECTOR 7 engine, which produces 220hp, giving diesel-equivalent performance without compromise. When running on 100% biomethane, CO2 emissions are reduced by up to 95%; and each vehicle benefits from an extended range from its six standard 115 litre tanks, and three additional 140 litre tanks.

Each vehicle is equipped with a Macpac 110 refuse body capable of holding up to 11m³ of waste – equating to 8 tonnes of weight – and is built from higherwearing, corrosion-resistant steel for durability. It features interlocking doors, a tailgate, and an integrated side-loading bin lift strong enough to handle 1,280-litre kerb-side containers with ease.

The Eurocargo’s cab is fitted with the new 10” digital instrument cluster, which is customisable to individual drivers’ preference and minimises cognitive load, whilst the Eurocargo’s advanced ADAS systems are on hand to alert the driver of any potential hazards. A 7” infotainment screen puts important information front-and-centre, while also providing ergonomic infotainment.

The trucks were supplied by A M Phillip Trucktech, and are the first IVECO vehicles to join Keenan Recycling’s fleet.

Grant Keenan, MD at Keenan Recycling, said: “Our day-to-day operation demands a lot of our vehicles, which is why we needed something that could keep up with those requirements. Running these vehicles on CNG allows us to operate a circular economy – making use of what would otherwise be a waste product – whilst delivering a spectacular reduction in emissions.”