KCA Deutag names new CEO as McKay retires

Aberdeen-headquartered KCA Deutag has unveiled a new chief executive to lead its next phase of growth, as ­current boss Norrie McKay prepares to retire.

The drilling and engineering contractor confirmed that McKay plans to step down later this year, with Joseph Elkhoury to take the reins from 1 July.

Elkhoury joins from Apollo Global Management, holding the role of operating partner, focusing on investment opportunities in the energy technology sector. He is ­currently chairman of Express Energy Services, one of ­Apollo’s ­portfolio companies.

Originally from Lebanon, Elkhoury has clocked up 26 years of experience in operational and leadership roles in the oilfield services industry, most notably spending 21 years with Schlumberger.

McKay, who has spent eight years with the firm, will stay on in an advisory capacity until 31 December and work closely with his successor until then to “ensure a smooth transition”.

Chairman Bob Ellis said: “We are extremely pleased that Joseph is joining KCA Deutag. He brings with him an impressive range of international experience and a deep understanding of the dynamics of our market which we believe is essential as we take KCA Deutag into the next phase of its development.”

A KCA Deutag joint venture company was recently awarded a major contract with BP.