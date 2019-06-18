Judy Murray among ‘stellar’ line-up at women-only business event in Edinburgh

An all-women business event expanding into Scotland for the first time has unveiled a “stellar” line-up of key speakers, ranging from high-profile business leaders to celebrities.

WACL Gather, which aims to help women in the marketing, advertising and communications industry to achieve their career and life goals, will make its Scottish debut in Edinburgh in September.

Elizabeth Fagan, the first female MD and current non-executive chair of Boots UK, will be among the speakers at WACL Gather Scotland. Picture: Contributed

Speakers are to include Lisa Thomas, chief brand officer at Virgin and incoming president of event organiser Women in Advertising and Communications, London (WACL); Elizabeth Fagan, the first female MD and current non-executive chair of Boots UK; and Stevie Spring, chair of Mind.

The not-for-profit event – sponsored by groups including Barclays, Facebook and Google – will also feature tennis coach Judy Murray, sports presenter Jane Dougall, and Egyptian athlete and Nike influencer Manal Rostom.

It will be held at the Signet Library, Edinburgh on Thursday 19 September, comprising a senior leaders’ event throughout the day and a future leaders’ meet-up in the evening.

WACL Gather has been held annually in London since 1996, attracting more than 400 female business leaders.

All profits raised from WACL Scotland ticket sales will be donated to industry support charity NABS and the Glasgow-based female empowerment charity MsMissMrs.

Pippa Glucklich, current WACL president and chief executive of Amplifi UK, part of Dentsu Aegis Network, said: “The inaugural Scottish Gather will explore how to be a powerful force for change – at work, in your own life and in the wider world.

“The line-up is stellar; it includes some incredible speakers, lively panel discussions, personal stories, practical advice and tips for success, as well as speed mentoring with some of the UK’s most brilliant female leaders.”

Juliet Simpson, committee chair of WACL Scotland and chief executive of Stripe Communications, said: “There is currently no event of this scale targeted at female marketing leaders in Scotland and Gather Scotland provides a unique opportunity to celebrate the senior female leaders of now and inspire the emerging young leaders of the future.”

The line-up announcement comes as applications open for this year’s Business Women Scotland Awards, which celebrate the entrepreneurial talents of women across the country.

Poonam Gupta, co-founder and chief executive of Greenock-based PG Paper Company, scooped the coveted Business Woman of the Year accolade at last year’s event.

Entries for the awards close on 2 September, with the ceremony taking place on 8 November at 200 SVS in Glasgow.