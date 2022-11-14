Around 1,600 jobs are under threat after fashion retailer Joules revealed it is set to appoint administrators following a failure to secure a vital cash injection.

The brand said talks over an emergency cash-call with investors, including its founder Tom Joule, were unsuccessful and have ended. It said it would file a notice of intention to appoint Interpath Advisory as administrators to the firm and its subsidiaries “as soon as reasonably practicable”.

Joules said: “The board is taking this action to protect the interests of its creditors.” It will suspend trading of its shares on the stock market due to the decision, adding that further announcements will be made “in due course”.

It is expected to formally appoint administrators in the next five to 10 working days, but stressed its stores and websites are continuing to trade as normal.

The Leicestershire-based chain employs around 1,600 staff and has more than 130 shops.

Joules is the latest retailer to hit the buffers after online furniture business Made.com collapsed last week, with rival Next buying up its brand, websites and intellectual property.

The deal led to 320 redundancies at Made, while a further 79 employees who had already resigned and were working out their notice were forced to leave the business immediately.

Next had also been in talks with Joules over a deal to buy a minority stake in the business, but discussions between the two collapsed in September.

Joules then revealed it was in talks over a so-called cornerstone equity raise with strategic investors, including Mr Joule, who recently returned to the firm in an executive position as product director.

It was also holding discussions with Mr Joule and its lender over a possible bridge financing deal to allow the funding talks to continue, but failed to secure the crucial strategic investment needed.

At the same time, the group was considering the option of a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) – which typically involves a firm agreeing delayed or reduced payments to landlords or other creditors – as part of a restructuring to turn around its fortunes.

It has suffered a slump in shares over the past year following profit warnings amid soaring costs and a downturn in consumer spending.

Mr Joule founded the eponymous firm in 1989, when he began selling clothing on a stand at a country show in Leicestershire.

Lisa Webb, consumer rights expert at campaign group Which?, said: "The news that Joules is entering administration will be devastating for its employees, as well as a real concern for customers with orders placed – as exercising your rights is not always straightforward in these circumstances.

"When a company is in administration, it may not accept the return of items. Many customers may find themselves in a situation where items have not been delivered.

"It is always worth trying to claim for a refund in these situations, but customers should know it is not guaranteed. The cost of repairs for faulty items could still be claimed if they came with a warranty.

