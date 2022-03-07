Textile manufacturer The Beal Group looks to boost workforce and green credentials with major new Cumbernauld site

The firm has recently relocated to Cumbernauld, taking on 74,000 square feet of “cutting-edge” manufacturing space, helped by a £4 million funding injection partly supported by Scottish Enterprise to the tune of £550,000, and saying the move allows for diversification into net-zero business growth opportunities.

Occupying the former OKI factory location at Westfield, the company says the new site enables the creation of 20 skilled jobs and allows it to increase the workforce to 85, aiming to create a further 25 roles in the next year.

Business minister Ivan McKee (left) is given a tour of the new site by The Beal Group boss David Beal. Picture: Euan Cherry.

The Beal Group was established in Glasgow more than 40 years ago, and specialises in industrial textile products such as protective and customised covers for sectors including construction, aviation, transport and military and defence.

It said it has provided specialist safety net products for major construction and the oil and gas sector for 30-plus years, and has supplied the NHS during the pandemic. It is also now introducing eco-friendly product lines including re-useable covers.

Visiting the new site to mark its official opening was Scotland’s business minister Ivan McKee, who said: “The Scottish Government is fully committed to reaching net-zero emissions by 2045, it is great to see the Beal Group developing new innovations and building on enviable skills and strengths expanding their work at their newly opened site in Cumbernauld.”

The Beal Group MD David Beal commented: “Our aim to ensure that we not only focus on innovation and outstanding product quality, but we remain dedicated to achieving our net-zero vision.”

