Jobs in pipeline as green tech innovation centre on outskirts of Edinburgh gets green light

The new facility at Shawfair Business Park will provide a home for teams working on “next-generation, climate-friendly technologies” alongside additional manufacturing space.

Spanning some 75,000 square feet, the centre will become Danfoss’ UK headquarters for decarbonisation programmes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The building will recover energy used during production and testing processes as its primary heating source, with a heat pump available as a backup if required.

The facility at Shawfair Business Park has received planning permission from Midlothian Council and should be fully operational by the end of 2022. Image: Life Size Media

Digital displacement operational director Brian Kennedy said: “These are exciting times for Scotland, with the critical COP26 climate change conference scheduled to take place in Glasgow later this year where we will be presenting our technologies, products and solutions front and centre.

“Investing £25m into this new UK low-carbon innovation centre demonstrates our commitment to our 2030 carbon neutrality goal and aligns with the goals and vision of COP26.”

The facility should be fully operational by the end of 2022. At the time of opening, Danfoss expects 110 staff to be based at the centre, 30 of whom will be new hires. The centre has a maximum capacity of about 200, which the firm estimates will be reached within four years of opening.

Jeff Herrin, Danfoss Power Solutions’ vice president of global research and development, and executive sponsor for the new innovation centre, added: “Our new centre and the game-changing technologies housed within will strengthen our resolve and leadership position by taking real action and bringing together the best technical minds in the world to lead the fight against climate change.”

A message from the Editor: