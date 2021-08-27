Jobs in offing as well-known Moray hotel embarks on major refurbishment

The Eight Acres Hotel and Leisure Club, which is located on the A96 at Elgin, will undergo renovations throughout the property.

Eight Acres, owned by Bangkok based fund Lake Merritt Capital and managed by 7 Hospitality Management, announced it had acquired the property in February 2020, and indicated there were plans for an overhaul. Those plans were placed on hold due to the pandemic and uncertainty within the hospitality sector.

The group has recently completed a multi-million pound project in the Lake District rebranding and refurbishing the former Hydro Hotel in Bowness-On-Windermere to The Ro Hotel.

Richard Elliso, managing director at 7 Hospitality, said: “We are reviewing our plans and refurbishment option with our interior design and wider project team. The hotel and its grounds have huge opportunity to be enhanced and we look forward to announcing plans in the near future.

“We had plans to bring these works forward in line with the additional hotel refurbishment projects we are undertaking, however due to the economical impact created by the virus, we were forced to delay. The plans for the hotel will create a more vibrant space than before, resulting in the potential for us to increase the local employee headcount.”

7 Hospitality Management is a UK-based hotel and hospitality management company managing both branded and unbranded hotels across the country.

