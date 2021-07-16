Jobs boost: Dundee fintech firm to add 50 posts to 200-strong headcount

Dundee, home to the Scottish outpost of the V&A design museum, is one of the fastest growing business locations in Scotland.

The new employees will be part of Embark Platform, which provides technology for corporates and financial advisers, and is based out of the firm’s HQ in Dundee The company’s team in Scotland is nearly 200 people strong at present.

Peter Docherty, chief executive of Embark Platform, said: “This is an opportunity to join a fast-growing, dynamic fintech.

“We are excited by the potential of the talent in Dundee and how it will contribute to our continued development. We’ve been delighted by the support provided by Scottish Enterprise and we look forward to continuing to build our presence in Dundee and bring exciting new job prospects to the area.”

Mark Hallan, Scottish Enterprise director of global investment, added: “Scottish Enterprise has supported and followed Embark’s journey and it is fantastic to see new jobs and further growth in a key sector as well as plans to nurture fintech [financial technology] entrepreneurs.”

“EY’s latest UK Attractiveness Survey for Financial Services made clear the appeal of Scotland for future investment and the talented workforce was one of the reasons why Embark was attracted to Dundee so it is great news for the area and also adds to the wider regeneration of the city too.”

Embark has been actively engaging with Abertay University and the University of Dundee to recruit graduates, alongside continued support from Scottish Enterprise, the Scottish Government and Dundee City Council.

