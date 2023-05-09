The “strategic alliance” will see Gael Energy support Netherlands-based Rengineers in the roll-out of its insurance-backed maintenance contract to wind farm operators across the country. Founded in 2015, Gael Energy currently maintains more than 400 wind turbines nationwide. In 2022, the company moved into a new 3,500-square-foot facility near Invergordon on the Cromarty Firth. The agreement with Rengineers is expected to create up to 15 jobs at Gael Energy in the coming months, including engineers and apprentices.

Hamish Campbell, managing director of Gael Energy, said: “This exciting new relationship with this likeminded and well respected company allows us to improve the service we deliver and, critically, allows us to expand the scope of our multi-brand capabilities with a highly desirable contract and service. With long-term service and support contracts on many of the current generation of wind turbines coming to an end, it’s a market that has huge potential for us. We have already signed contracts with two new clients in the first week of the Rengineers agreement.”

Gerhard de Pater, international sales manager at Rengineers, added: “Our partnership with Gael Energy allows us to fast track the delivery of our revolutionary Garant contract to UK shores. We are delighted to have discovered a company who shares our underlying value of delivering for the customer. We look forward to building on this already great relationship and are very happy to see progress being made in such a small time frame.”