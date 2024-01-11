MD Richard O’Donnell says: 'With the growing demand in the west, it makes complete sense to now also have a base in what is Scotland’s biggest city.' Picture: contributed.

An Edinburgh-based fire and flood restoration specialist has announced its expansion into Glasgow, in a move set to create up to 15 jobs in the next year. Insurepair says the growth comes on the back of increasing demand along the M8 corridor, and the new Glaswegian base in a converted Georgian townhouse on Woodside Place in the city centre is set to open within the next fortnight.

The firm, headquartered in Montrose Terrace in the Scottish capital, says its trade professionals include plasterers, joiners, plumbers, tilers, electricians, painters and decorators, floor layers, building surveyors, insurance surveyors and ex chartered loss adjusters – and explains that the new additions to the team will boost its workforce from the current total of 24 permanent members of staff, supported by 15 specialist sub-contractors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard O’Donnell, managing director of the insurance reinstatement building contractor that he founded in 2003, said the move has been on the cards for a while – and is a “proud moment for us as a team”. He added: “With the growing demand in the west, it makes complete sense to now also have a base in what is Scotland’s biggest city. It’s a hugely exciting time for the business, and I’m really looking forward to seeing where the next stage of this journey takes us as we build on the growth plans we have in place.

“We take pride in bringing properties back to their pre-incident condition. Our growth has been possible by focusing on effort and planning,” he also said, adding that the firm works with many insurers, loss adjusters and building repair networks.