Jobs boost as Associated Seafoods significantly scales up Moray base

The firm after acquiring Lossie and Moray Seafoods in 2010 consolidated the businesses into one location at Low Street, leaving March Road for storage. Now, on the back of “steady” business growth and demand from UK, North American, and most recently Australasian partners, the seafood specialist has refurbished and expanded the original Lossie Seafoods factory with “state-of-the art” equipment and an eco-friendly offering.

The investment has enabled 40 new job opportunities within the business, which said it continues to be one of the largest employers in Moray, and whose product range includes smoked salmon, and langoustines. A further 60 roles are to be created over the next three years, with a further cohort of modern apprenticeships after five recent placements for under-21s.

The firm has refurbished and expanded the original Lossie Seafoods factory. Picture: contributed.

Associated Seafoods MD Victor West praised the latest funding boost from Royal Bank of Scotland. “Thanks to its financial backing and advice, we’ve been able to make further strides in our ambitious growth plans.

“We are proud of our heritage in Buckie and it’s fantastic to regenerate the March Road site which enhances our production of quality Scottish smoked salmon and creates opportunities to develop young talent within our industry.”

Eileen Tocher, relationship director at RBS, said: “Throughout our partnership with Associated Seafoods it has been fantastic to see their impressive vision played out, with turnover doubling in the last five years. It is always rewarding to support local businesses investing in their communities.”

MD Victor West said that thanks to RBS, 'we’ve been able to make further strides in our ambitious growth plans'. Picture: contributed.

