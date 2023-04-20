JD Sports appoints global MD who joined as Glasgow store assistant in 1990s

Michael Armstrong takes up the newly-created role to help further drive the group’s growth and meet its ambition to become the “leading global sports-fashion powerhouse”. He will report into group chief executive Régis Schultz, overseeing the strategic direction of the JD brand, its operations and colleagues, alongside the continued business development and growth of the JD fascia globally.

Armstrong joined the retailer in 1995 as a store sales assistant in Glasgow, and has held a number of key and senior roles. He was most recently group buying director from 2014 until March 2023, controlling all product strategy across JD, Size and Fashion Brands connected to the wider group, which also has a ­controlling stake in ­Scottish outdoor retailer Tiso. At the company’s capital markets day in February, JD set out its growth strategy and key objectives for the next five years which include significant expansion of the brand internationally, notably in North America and Europe.

Schultz said: “Michael has been pivotal in the group’s success to date, and brings unrivalled knowledge and understanding of our consumer to our management team. With a keen eye for strategic opportunities and ever-changing customer trends in sports athleisure, he is respected by colleagues and brand partners as one of the leading market authorities on what works and why, making him the right person to take the JD brand through its next chapter of growth.”