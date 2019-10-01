Jamie Oliver made millions as UK restaurant chain failed

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver claimed millions of pounds in dividends from his business empire last year as he battled to save his self-titled Italian restaurant chain from collapse.

The 44-year-old was still able to draw £4.4 million from his book publishing, broadcasting, endorsement and licencing interests despite his restaurant chains collapsing into administration.

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver

But those overall interests took a 45 per cent hit, with £9.8m used to help prop up his Jamie's Italian chain.

That chain ultimately collapsed, with administrators KPMG closing 22 of the celebrity chef’s 25 restaurants.

The business, which includes Jamie’s Italian, Barbecoa and Fifteen, in May confirmed the closure of all its sites excluding its two Jamie’s Italian restaurants at Gatwick Airport and Jamie’s Diner at the same transport hub.

The Jamie's Italian restaurants in both Edinburgh and Glasgow were shut.

Around 1,000 staff were made redundant, with the collapse leaving creditors facing losses of about £83m, while Mr Oliver faced a shortfall of about £16m.

Jamie Oliver Holdings, of which the celebrity chef owns 100 per cent, has paid a dividend of £2m and Jamie Oliver Licensing declared a dividend of £3.2m.

Paul Hunt, the chef's brother-in-law and chief executive of Jamie Oliver Holdings, told The Times the strength of the portfolio had "allowed the group to weather the challenges of 2018".