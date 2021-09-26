James Hambro & Partners bolsters new Edinburgh office with key partner hire

Wealth manager James Hambro & Partners has recruited 7IM’s head of financial planning, George Martineau.

George Martineau, 7IM’s head of financial planning, will become a partner at JH&P, joining his former colleague Alex Montgomery at the Fountainbridge office from October 1.

Martineau was a wealth management director at Edinburgh-based asset manager Tcam prior to its acquisition by 7IM in 2018 and has been responsible for 7IM’s private client financial planning arm for the past three years.

Montgomery was joint chief executive at Tcam, which managed more than £1 billion of assets for clients. He became head of wealth management at 7IM but left in July 2019.

JH&P chief executive Andy Steel said: “The new Edinburgh office moves us closer to our existing Scottish clients – the appointment at partner level of Alex and George gives us the potential to attract many more and we will be announcing further additions to our Scottish team in the coming weeks.”

