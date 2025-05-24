It's time to treat failure as a badge of resilience and insight

Channel Scotland’s warrior boldness to foster the entrepreneurial spirit, says ​​Dana Schwendtne

When people think of Scotland, it’s easy to imagine rugged landscapes, spirited warriors, and Mel Gibson’s unforgettable “Freedom!” cry. Historically, Scots have embodied resilience, independence, and courage. Yet, when it comes to entrepreneurship, our famed warrior boldness sometimes fades into hesitation, with a fear of risk-taking and failure that can restrain innovation.

The stigma of failure looms large, and success stories can be overshadowed by a cultural modesty that avoids the spotlight. This reality undermines the boldness and resilience crucial to any thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem. We lose vital opportunities to inspire others when success isn’t visibly celebrated.

I honestly think Glasgow might be the world’s greatest city… but do we risk losing our entrepreneurs to ecosystems that are quicker to celebrate bold ambition, while we stay modest or self-effacing?

It’s not that Scotland lacks ambition or talent – quite the opposite. We have promising ventures, supportive agencies, and a community that claims to value collaboration, though, let’s admit, we’re sometimes more comfortable staying in our own corners.

Yet some organisations prescribe a single “right way” to do things, inadvertently discouraging experimentation. Risk-takers need the freedom to blaze new trails, while those who prefer structure can benefit from robust frameworks, just not at the expense of creativity.

Perhaps even more challenging is our collective discomfort with failure. In more mature ecosystems like Silicon Valley or Singapore, failure is embraced as a valuable part of the entrepreneurial journey.

However, here in Scotland setbacks are still often viewed negatively, quietly stigmatised rather than openly discussed. To fully leverage Scotland’s potential, we must shift this mindset and learn to treat failure not as a sign of weakness but as a badge of resilience and insight.

Dana Schwendtner is a PhD researcher at the University of Glasgow, chapter lead at F*ckup Nights Glasgow, and Ecosystem Development Lead at TecTonic Night Summit

F*ckup Nights Glasgow exemplifies this approach, creating an environment where entrepreneurs openly discuss their most significant failures alongside their greatest insights. Far from stigmatising setbacks, we normalise them. The openness at these events enables founders to learn collectively, turning individual disappointments into shared wisdom, resilience, and courage.

Equally important is celebrating our wins. Beyond an occasional headline or award show, we should publicly acknowledge startups landing key contracts, expanding internationally, or pivoting effectively. These achievements are a testament to the risks entrepreneurs take, and can inspire others to do the same.

Ultimately, we must champion more open innovation across the ecosystem and beyond to unlock our full potential. Encouraging collaboration and healthy competition across industries, regions, and borders creates environments where risk-taking becomes less intimidating and more rewarding. Real innovation rarely happens in isolation. It thrives when entrepreneurs, universities, corporations, and communities openly exchange ideas, resources, and support.

Scotland’s entrepreneurial future ultimately depends on recapturing our warrior spirit, not by charging recklessly into battle, but by fostering a culture of courageous collaboration, candid learning from setbacks, and genuine celebration of achievements. By adopting a mindset that values freedom and openness, we can transform our startup landscape into one truly worthy of our storied heritage.

Just like the iconic warriors of our past, today’s entrepreneurs must feel empowered to innovate boldly, knowing their community stands proudly behind them, win or lose.