It’s time to put housing at top of the political agenda

A massive income boost for Scotland should be used to help people get their own home, writes David J Alexander

There weren’t many winners in last week’s Spending Review, but housing was definitely one of them Promising £39bn in grants for affordable housing to be made available to local authorities, private developers, and housing associations over the next decade is just the boost that the housebuilding sector needs.

This enormous sum will go some way to addressing the current housing problems that England faces. Given that the Scottish Government is to receive record sums from the Westminster government through the Barnett formula it would surely be sensible, and vital for Holyrood to initiate a similar housebuilding plan.

Spending on this scale in England will start to address the huge shortages in the sector which will only get worse as the population increases. Replicating a similar scheme in Scotland would quickly address the major housing issues currently being faced.

Too often housing strategies are short term, piecemeal, and poorly funded affairs. What is required is a policy which stretches across electoral timeframes, has secure long-term funding in place to encourage the housebuilding sector to invest, and provide many more homes than are currently being built.

But politicians tend to dislike long term planning because they may initiate a policy which their successors in office take the credit for. But this is serious. The housing emergency in Scotland could not be more serious. We need tens of thousands of new homes to be built today and utilising part of this substantial uptick in funding is the ideal moment to act.

Indeed, it is such a good idea that it has already been suggested by Homes for Scotland, Shelter, the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations, and the Scottish Tenants Association who all believe that part of this new financial settlement should be used to address Scotland’s housing emergency.

Providing homes for people must be a priority for the Scottish Government. It should be the one issue that all politicians can agree upon. Yet there always seems to be a reluctance to commit.

Will Minister for Housing Paul McLennan favour using the extra cash for new homes? (Picture: Fraser Bremner-Pool/Getty Images)

The SNP government is currently projecting 110,000 affordable homes by 2032, but this is not enough and there are increasing signs that this target will not be met. A commitment now to spend substantially more would provide real and immediate benefits both to people seeking a home and the wider economy.

Infrastructure spending is a key route to economic growth, improved productivity, and rising GDP. It creates jobs, develops communities, provides homes, and a sense of place so is one of the most important investments any government can make.

It would be tragic if this extra money is not used effectively to address Scotland’s current problems. If, a year from now, the housing emergency is not seen to be addressed then it will show a lack of leadership and responsibility for the fundamental right of having a roof over your head.

Given that the Holyrood elections are taking place next year you would also think that this move would be a vote winner. The party which commits to a major upturn in housebuilding must surely be on to something. The time is ripe for some bold, innovative and positive policies to place housing at the top of the political agenda and help Scots find a home.