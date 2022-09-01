It’s never a ‘one size fits all’ approach for north east finisher

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The business, Ross Bros, has a long-standing reputation for keeping the end market firmly in mind when it comes to the management of both the beef and sheep enterprises.

Having recently won the ‘best steak’ at Asda’s Royal Highland Show steak competition and both champion and reserve in the New Deer Show carcase competition, Ross Bros is no stranger to prize-winning stock.

Although the temptation of the show ring always prevailed for Gavin and his family, the perpetual challenge of time constraints meant that the hours needed to get animals ‘ring-ready’ just were not available. That’s why, carrying on with ‘business as usual’ and presenting a quality end product seemed like the best course of action.

Gavin said: “We are in a unique position here in this country. We’ve natural grass aplenty, a favourable farming environment, celebrated assurance standards and hormone-free meat. The Scotch brand symbolises all of this and is something we should all be proud of.

“For me, producing meat that tastes good is the most important thing, but it’s rarely the genetics that influence this quality, it’s the way the animal is reared that makes the biggest difference. Of course, there are some people who don’t consider where their beef comes from, but equally, there is a huge market of consumers who do care, and they would like their meat to come from Scotland knowing that it has been bred, reared, and also finished here, all the way through its life.”

Gavin is not selective of one single breed, he buys a wide range of animals and types, selling them every week to abattoirs across Scotland, once they have reached their weight and market ‘spec’.

In terms of the Ross Bros blueprint, cattle are grazed over the spring and summer months, and for those not at the weight specification when brought in for wintering, home-mixed rations of forage, cereals and cost-effective by products are sourced.

Gavin works closely with Harbro nutritionists and Beef and Sheep Director, David Mackenzie, to ensure the correct diets are fed so that animals hit ever-tightening target market specifications.

David said: "It is important we tailor a balanced diet for the stock to fulfil consistent frame growth and to prevent growth setbacks resulting from feeding maintenance only diets. Stunted periods of growth also result in gristle throughout the meat, reducing eating quality and increasing unproductive days on farm, so undesirable for both consumer and farmer.”

Gavin added:“Everything we have achieved to date would not be possible without the entire Ross Bros team, who are truly an extension of our family.”