It’s a wonderful life celebrating the festive season

Christmas arrived early for some Edinburgh care home residents this week, with a festive lunch and film afternoon at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC).

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In collaboration with catering partner, Leith’s, the event catering division of Compass Scotland, the EICC produced a special event for local people with Dementia. 100 guests were invited for a traditional two-course Christmas lunch while they watched the Christmas classic, ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ on the big screen.

The Leith’s and EICC teams approached local care homes, agencies and charities to invite residents to attend the free event and enjoy some festive cheer in the lead up to Christmas. Residents and carers joined the event from Home Instead, Colinton Care Home, St Margarets Care Home, Alzheimer Scotland, Viewpoint Housing Association and Re-Engage Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests were greeted with a glass of bucks fizz to start the celebration, before enjoying a starter of either Cock-a-leekie terrine with pickled vegetables and tomato chutney or celeriac and sun blushed tomato tartare with oatcakes, followed by roast turkey or a roast butternut squash pave with all the trimmings. The afternoon was rounded off by coffee or tea and mince pies.

left to right Margaret (Re-engage Guest), Lyndsey Rafferty (EICC) and Anne Grindley (Group Coordinator, Re-engage) at the EICC

This is the third time the EICC has hosted the festive film afternoon for local care home residents. The event was carefully considered and supported to ensure it was comfortable, calm and enjoyable for all.

As part of Compass Group UK & Ireland, this activity is in line with its ‘Our Social Promise’, which launched in 2022. This includes a Mission to a Million commitment, to provide support to one million people by 2030 through jobs, training, community engagement and development.

Claire McHardy, Leith’s General Manager at EICC said: “We understand the importance of social connections for older people, so we were pleased to be able to reach out to these organisations to help us put on this event. It was a lovely Christmassy afternoon, and it was heartwarming to see the joy that our food and the film brought to our guests.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa Moodie Commissioned Service Lead for Edinburgh & Lothians at Alzheimer Scotland said: "Alzheimer Scotland was delighted to be invited to the EICC’s festive film and lunch. The people we support thoroughly enjoyed the chance to watch a classic film over a festive lunch. Thank you to the EICC for reaching out to involve us."