It’s a myth to claim that Scotland lacks ambition - Paul Wilson
For decades, Scotland has been a global leader in educating, developing, and exporting competitive talent, particularly in the electronics device industry. Scottish professionals have made significant contributions to renowned international brands such as IBM, Apple, Dyson, BlackBerry, and Motorola. This success demonstrates that, given the right opportunities, Scots can rise to any challenge and build impressive international careers. So, why is there a persistent narrative around Scotland’s so-called “ambition crisis”?
After 11 years in Canada, I returned to Scotland with a fresh perspective. In Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario, I witnessed a remarkable transformation. The region transitioned from being dominated by BlackBerry to becoming a powerhouse of innovation, producing numerous internationally competitive startups. Gregor Aikman, Paul Winstanley and I founded STAC to replicate this success in Scotland, focusing on the “Things” sector, including wearables, sensors, advanced robots and drones.
. I was frequently asked, “Do they have more confidence?” “Do they take more risks?” “Are Canadians more ambitious?” The truth is, Canadians have similar levels of self-doubt and risk appetite. The key difference is that they have created a system that fosters repeated success, and being close to such success breeds belief.
In just over two years, STAC has made significant progress in laying the groundwork for international competitiveness. Our mentorship programme delivered by industry experts provides 18 months of comprehensive support to startups, ensuring they are ready, well-rounded and sustainable.
We mobilised an industry-led effort and a cluster of 20 corporates who support building world-class startups with their products, services, market intelligence and valuable networks. This effort is unique in Scotland and vital to STAC’s model.
Scotland does not suffer from a lack of ambition. What we need is a robust system that continuously cultivates success, encouraging more Scots to realise their potential. At STAC we are dedicated to building this system and demonstrating that Scotland’s entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well.
Last year we launched a talent acquisition platform and next month we will open one of Europe’s biggest co-working spaces for creators and makers of “Things”, a 250-desk capacity, fully equipped space called The Beyond in Finnieston, Glasgow. To fuel the startups with the needed capital, STAC Syndicate is launching in September, combining Scottish investors with international capital from Asia.
Next, we connect our startups to global markets. Last week we announced our partnership with Volvo Cars. Volvo’s innovative and progressive mindset towards mobility matches the thinking of our real problem-solving entrepreneurs. STAC provides the support that gets our startups ready for the scale needed in such collaborations. We are on a great trajectory at STAC, unleashing innovation powered by a powerful industry cluster. There is no lack of ambition here – only an absolute focus on method and how to succeed on the global stage.