STAC has entered a promising partnership with Volvo Cars

Paul Wilson on how his time in Canada inspired a new approach to startups that is paying big dividends

For decades, Scotland has been a global leader in educating, developing, and exporting competitive talent, particularly in the electronics device industry. Scottish professionals have made significant contributions to renowned international brands such as IBM, Apple, Dyson, BlackBerry, and Motorola. This success demonstrates that, given the right opportunities, Scots can rise to any challenge and build impressive international careers. So, why is there a persistent narrative around Scotland’s so-called “ambition crisis”?

After 11 years in Canada, I returned to Scotland with a fresh perspective. In Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario, I witnessed a remarkable transformation. The region transitioned from being dominated by BlackBerry to becoming a powerhouse of innovation, producing numerous internationally competitive startups. Gregor Aikman, Paul Winstanley and I founded STAC to replicate this success in Scotland, focusing on the “Things” sector, including wearables, sensors, advanced robots and drones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

. I was frequently asked, “Do they have more confidence?” “Do they take more risks?” “Are Canadians more ambitious?” The truth is, Canadians have similar levels of self-doubt and risk appetite. The key difference is that they have created a system that fosters repeated success, and being close to such success breeds belief.

Paul Wilson is the CEO and co-founder of the Smart Things Accelerator Centre (STAC) (Picture: Stewart Attwood)

In just over two years, STAC has made significant progress in laying the groundwork for international competitiveness. Our mentorship programme delivered by industry experts provides 18 months of comprehensive support to startups, ensuring they are ready, well-rounded and sustainable.

We mobilised an industry-led effort and a cluster of 20 corporates who support building world-class startups with their products, services, market intelligence and valuable networks. This effort is unique in Scotland and vital to STAC’s model.

Scotland does not suffer from a lack of ambition. What we need is a robust system that continuously cultivates success, encouraging more Scots to realise their potential. At STAC we are dedicated to building this system and demonstrating that Scotland’s entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well.

Last year we launched a talent acquisition platform and next month we will open one of Europe’s biggest co-working spaces for creators and makers of “Things”, a 250-desk capacity, fully equipped space called The Beyond in Finnieston, Glasgow. To fuel the startups with the needed capital, STAC Syndicate is launching in September, combining Scottish investors with international capital from Asia.