Isle of Harris caterer celebrates ‘tremendous’ launch with new hire

A Hebridean catering business launched in May has hailed “a tremendous start” which has seen it take on an extra pair of hands to meet demand.

Isle of Harris-based Lorna’s Larder, which serves homemade, freshly cooked food to families and catering events in Lewis and Harris, has recruited a part-time staff member and unveiled plans to target the local self-catering and tourism industries.

Lorna Macaulay, who established the firm with support from Business Gateway, is also extending her home-based premises to accommodate more customers.

Originally from Harris, Macaulay started the business after she returned home following many years of owning and operating a café and events catering business in Edinburgh.

Macaulay said: “Since moving back to Harris and launching my business, I’ve been very busy doing pop-up cafes and outside catering in Leverburgh and Tarbert. It’s been a tremendous start for Lorna’s Larder, and I am thrilled by all the feedback and encouragement I’ve received.

“Business Gateway’s support has really helped me to clarify my objectives for Lorna’s Larder, and my adviser has opened my eyes to potential funding and business development opportunities that I didn’t even know existed. I’m looking forward to working with Business Gateway to continue developing the business.”

Derek Maclean, business adviser at Business Gateway Outer Hebrides, added: “Lorna’s passion for delicious, homecooked food combined with our business support has helped Lorna’s Larder get off to a fantastic start. Lorna had a clear vision to provide high quality meals for customers throughout Lewis and Harris, but Business Gateway advice has been the missing piece that helped to show her potential routes to grow the business.”