Islay single malt unveils 'lighthouse partners' info programme

Mac-Talla Islay single malt Scotch whisky has partnered up with a network of ‘Lighthouses’ which will serve as beacons of information and have access to exclusive bottlings.

A network of ‘Lighthouse partners’ will guide whisky lovers and enthusiasts on an individual journey of taste across Islay, through unparalleled access, experience and exclusive bottlings from the award-winning Mac-Talla brand.

Much like lighthouses guide ships through challenging waters, Mac-Talla serves as a beacon, leading enthusiasts through the rich and complex journey of the range of flavours found across Islay.

The Lighthouse project is a key initiative, designed to connect and immerse whisky lovers with the diversity of Mac-Talla’s offerings. By establishing a network of strategic 'Lighthouse partners' across the UK and Europe, Mac-Talla creates centres of expertise and passion, offering a unique opportunity for individuals to embark on a deeper exploration of Mac-Talla's journey of taste.

The Mac-Talla Lighthouse edition 2024

Mark van der Vijver, Head of Sales - UK & EU, said: "Mac-Talla Islay Single Malt Whiskies & annual Limited Edition releases present a diverse range of flavours from across Islay, each carved by a specific landscape on the island.

"What better way to discover all that Islay Single Malt has to offer than in the capable hands of our Lighthouse partners? Each retailer and bar is an established destination for exceptional whiskies, with knowledgeable and passionate staff available to support consumers journey through Mac-Talla ranges, special events and Lighthouse-exclusive bottlings.’"

Graeme Mackeddie, Operations Director said: “Often the quest for these special whiskies finds me meandering through our warehousing, eye-balling casks, nosing, tasting, and contemplating.

"It was during one of these warehouse contemplation sessions I found myself drawing some parallels in my mind between the journey whisky takes from being new make spirit to aged whisky through maturation in oak casks, to that of mariners navigating their vessel through dangerous waters through use of lighthouses.

"For centuries mariners have relied upon lighthouses to mark safe passage in otherwise treacherous waters. Similarly, we as whisky makers have relied upon oak casks for centuries to guide our whisky on its journey from new make spirit through to mature whisky.

"It was from these parallels an idea was hatched – I would craft a whisky that would celebrate many of the different cask types we’ve used to mature our whisky for both our core range, and limited editions within the Mac-Talla range.

"A whisky curated from a range of casks that we have trusted to guide their contents on a range of different journeys to their end destination of being a Mac-Talla single malt.

"That range of cask types includes American bourbon barrels, American Oak hogsheads, Oloroso sherry butts, Pedro Ximénez sherry butts, and Bordeaux red wine casks. A marriage of American Oak, European Oak and French Oak.