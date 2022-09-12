Islay rum distiller to go global after securing premises licence

The move will allow the distillery to facilitate remote orders and despatch the product directly to customers in addition to offering trade sales.

TLT partner and head of licensing (Scotland), Stephen McGowan, appeared at the Argyll & Bute licensing board hearing last week to secure the premises licence for the new Islay Rum venture.

The distillery started production of its inaugural release of 1,200 bottles of “Geal White Rum” in January and the first batch was sold out at the launch during the Islay Festival in May. The distillery is already taking orders from all over the world and is now working on the next batch.

McGowan said: “Islay is world famous for its reputation in Scottish spirit and it was a pleasure to represent our clients here, especially with this being the first rum distillery on the island. The licensing board were very supportive and wished them well with the business. The licence was granted unanimously.”

Caroline James, director of Islay Rum, added: “We are very grateful to the licensing board in allowing this licence so we can move to the next stage of our journey and grow the brand across the globe.