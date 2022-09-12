News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Islay rum distiller to go global after securing premises licence

Legal firm TLT has helped secure a licence for a new dedicated rum distillery on the island of Islay.

By Scott Reid
Monday, 12th September 2022, 4:45 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The move will allow the distillery to facilitate remote orders and despatch the product directly to customers in addition to offering trade sales.

TLT partner and head of licensing (Scotland), Stephen McGowan, appeared at the Argyll & Bute licensing board hearing last week to secure the premises licence for the new Islay Rum venture.

The distillery started production of its inaugural release of 1,200 bottles of “Geal White Rum” in January and the first batch was sold out at the launch during the Islay Festival in May. The distillery is already taking orders from all over the world and is now working on the next batch.

The distillery started production of its inaugural release of 1,200 bottles in January.

McGowan said: “Islay is world famous for its reputation in Scottish spirit and it was a pleasure to represent our clients here, especially with this being the first rum distillery on the island. The licensing board were very supportive and wished them well with the business. The licence was granted unanimously.”

Caroline James, director of Islay Rum, added: “We are very grateful to the licensing board in allowing this licence so we can move to the next stage of our journey and grow the brand across the globe.

“My thanks to Stephen and TLT for their help and representation to secure the licence. Stephen’s knowledge and expertise in the sector were instrumental in guiding us through the process from start to finish and securing this important licence.”

Read More

Read More
Fèis Ìsle 2022: The Islay Rum Company release Geal Pure Single Rum
Scotland
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.