Islay hotel to transform with RBS funding boost

An Islay hotel is expanding on the back of a six-figure funding package from Royal Bank of Scotland.

Glenegedale House, situated between Bowmore and Port Ellen, has secured £410,000 to create an additional four bedrooms and upgrade existing guest rooms.

The hotel also unveiled plans to further develop its bar and restaurant, with the aim of creating a hub for the local community as well as tourists.

Owners Emma and Graeme Clark recently acquired the premises after more than six years of renting, which has given the couple the freedom to reinvest capital into the business.

The hotel opened its doors in 2013 and has grown to welcomes more than 1,500 guests each year. It anticipates that the additional rooms and renovation will continue to drive revenues in the coming years.

Emma Clark said: “Islay is a beautiful island with a vibrant community within a tranquil environment. We’re pleased to say Glenegedale House will continue contributing to that for years to come.

“It has been a wonderful experience building a business on the island I grew up on and to see it go to strength to strength as more visitors come to stay every year, has been fabulous.”

Glenegedale House is also supporting plans for Islay’s inaugural food, drink and foraging festival Taste Islay and Jura, in partnership with Argyll and Islay Cooperative and Islay and Jura Marketing Group.

The festival aims to celebrate the produce from local growers and suppliers, and will be the first of its kind in the region.

Clark Robertson, relationship manager at Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “Emma and Graeme’s passion for Islay and their business is infectious.

“They continue to do a great job in providing peace and tranquillity to all guests who stay. We wish them the best of luck for the future.”