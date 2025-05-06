Is the Isle of Arran home to the next Screwfix Trade Apprentice?

Aspiring local carpenter makes it through to the final

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isle of Arran-based apprentice Finn MacArthur, aged 22, has been announced as one of the top ten finalists for this year’s Screwfix Trade Apprentice competition.

Aspiring carpenter, Finn, who is currently studying Joinery at West College Scotland in Paisley, will join nine other trade apprentices from across the UK and Ireland, in a bid to be crowned Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winner, who will be announced at the two-day final in May, will take home an incredible prize bundle of tools, training and technology worth £10,000 – while also scooping £2,000 worth of Screwfix vouchers for their college.

Screwfix Finalist Finn MacArthur

Finn began his carpentry journey after attending a careers fair at school and has since gained hands-on experience, working on projects from start to finish while also learning about other trades He has developed a passion for sustainability and creating energy-efficient homes. Once qualified, Finn plans to continue expanding his carpentry skillset and aspires to one day become self-employed. Finn’s commitment to sustainability, dedication to learning, and relentless work ethic saw him stand out in the semi-finals, after being selected from more than 2,000 applications.

Commenting on the announcement, Finn said: “I can’t believe I’ve made it through to the finals of this year’s Screwfix Trade Apprentice competition. When I submitted my application, I never dreamed I’d make it this far. It’s also so exciting to be representing the Isle of Arran at the national final.

“The carpentry industry is highly rewarding to work in, and so to be recognised for my skills and dedication at this level is such a huge compliment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The competition is an incredible opportunity to showcase what I’ve learned so far, while highlighting the importance of trade apprentices in shaping the future of the carpentry industry – and I’m looking forward to the final where I can take my creativity and skills to a new level.”

The final

Hosted at Google's UK Office in London on 7-8 May, the competition’s final promise to be a challenging yet rewarding experience.

The final will offer the top 10 the chance to network and participate in workshops hosted by industry experts and will see each of them interviewed by an expert panel of judges.

The judges include representatives from Screwfix, the Chartered Institute of Plumbing & Heating Engineering (CIPHE), the National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting (NICEIC), the Federation of Master Builders (FMB) and Screwfix Top Tradesperson Mohammed Rahman. Alongside the interviews, DEWALT will be showcasing some exciting product demonstrations, the team from SITE will be sharing the latest workwear and finalists will have the opportunity to get creative in some team-building workshops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Screwfix Marketing Director, Jack Wallace shared his enthusiasm for the competition, saying: “Apprenticeships are vital to the growth of the trade industry, ensuring we have talented individuals entering the workforce with the skills required to succeed.

“The Screwfix Trade Apprentice competition is about spotlighting passionate apprentices who are paving the way for the future. We’re thrilled to celebrate this next generation of tradespeople. The talent we see is just getting better and better, so I already know it will be a tricky decision for the judges to make on the day. I wish all finalists the best of luck!”

The Screwfix Trade Apprentice competition celebrates the best new talent in the trade industry.

Through events like this, Screwfix aims to inspire and support the next generation of skilled tradespeople, shining a spotlight on the diversity, innovation and rewarding opportunities within the trade sector.