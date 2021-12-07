Is Sky Mobile Network down in the UK?

Sky has confirmed that they are having issues with their mobile service, after users reported issues with making phone calls.

By Anna Bryan
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 1:32 pm
Updated Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 1:33 pm

At 11.45am, Sky issued a service update informing customers that they were experiencing problems with Mobile Data and Voice.

This update came after many customers reported not being able to make or receive phone calls or use mobile data.

Sky have said: ”We are investigating this and will provide an update as soon as possible. We're sorry for any inconvenience caused.

Users of Sky Mobile have been experiencing issues making phone calls and using their mobile data.
