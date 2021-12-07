At 11.45am, Sky issued a service update informing customers that they were experiencing problems with Mobile Data and Voice.

This update came after many customers reported not being able to make or receive phone calls or use mobile data.

Sky have said: ”We are investigating this and will provide an update as soon as possible. We're sorry for any inconvenience caused.

