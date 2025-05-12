Ireland’s leading customer service and sales outsourcing partner, Uniquely announces £7million Scottish investment

A leading business process outsourcer in the field of sales and customer services is delighted to officially announce a £7 million investment in Glasgow as part of a wider £20 million investment across the UK, including the West Midlands, the Northwest and Scotland, creating 300 UK jobs.

The investment in Scotland was officially unveiled at a recent Enterprise Ireland Business Leaders Dinner in Glasgow, and attended by Irish Minister Niamh Smyth TD, Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation, marking a significant milestone in Irish-Scottish trade relations.

As part of this investment, Irish-owned Uniquely announced a new Glasgow office and the creation of 100 new jobswithin 12 months, contributing to economic growth and innovation.

Renowned for delivering outstanding sales and service solutions across diverse industries, Uniquely is opening offices in Solihull near Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow and will employ 300 staff by the end of 2025 across the three regions.

Photographed at the Enterprise Ireland Business Leaders Dinner in Glasgow are (L to R) Emma Farrell, Senior Market Advisor UK CreaTech Sector, Enterprise Ireland; Pat Stack, Head of Business Development & Marketing at Uniquely; Minister Niamh Smyth TD, Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation; and Joe Healy, Head of Global Markets, Enterprise Ireland.

Commenting on the Scottish investment, Founder and CEO of Uniquely, Gerard Teahon, said: “People are at the heart of everything we do at Uniquely, and we are delighted to be growing our presence and supporting local economies through new employment opportunities. This significant investment in Glasgow is both the realisation of an important milestone in our journey towards innovation, transformation and growth and a testament to the exceptional talent and innovative offering we provide our increasingly international customer base.”

Despite the challenges in trade posed by Brexit, the UK remains Ireland’s biggest trading partner in Europe. Commenting on the UK investment, Ireland’s Prime Minister, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, said: “I congratulate Uniquely on their plans to create new jobs and invest in its ongoing expansion in the UK, providing solutions for banking, energy and telecoms. Uniquely is one of several Irish businesses continuing to play a significant role in the UK economy, while delivering export growth for Ireland.”

Deirdre McPartlin, Regional Director UK, Nordics and New Exporters, Enterprise Ireland,said: “Enterprise Ireland supports Irish companies to grow and succeed in global markets. Expanding our client companies’ investment in the UK is a key priority for Enterprise Ireland, with the UK being our largest export market.

"Supporting this commitment, we have announced the opening of our third office in the UK, in Glasgow, which builds on our existing strong presence in London and Manchester. Uniquely’s £7 million investment and plans to create 100 jobs in Scotland highlight the growth in trade and collaboration between Scotland and Ireland, and are a clear signal of the confidence Irish companies have in Scotland’s business landscape as a location for international growth.

"The new job opportunities will drive economic growth, strengthen Glasgow’s relationship with Ireland, and also benefit the Irish economy.”

Head of Business Development & Marketing at Uniquely, Pat Stack, said: “Establishing our presence in Glasgow was made possible through the assistance of Enterprise Ireland. The team’s support has been instrumental in our successful expansion into the city.”

Earlier this month, Uniquely won two awards at the Guaranteed Irish Business Awards 2025. Uniquely was honoured in the Professional Services category and claimed the prestigious Guaranteed Irish Business of the Year award for its commitment to excellence and innovation, local jobs and communities.

Also in April, and alongside some of Europe’s most recognisable corporate brands and leading global agencies, the company’s rebrand last year (from SalesSense International to Uniquely) was awarded two silver accolades for Best Naming Strategy and Best Visual Identity in the Professional Services sector at the Transform Europe Awards hosted in London.

Its accolades don’t end there; in November 2024, Uniquely became Ireland’s first outsourcer to win the Customer Services Centre of the Year award at the CCMA Irish Customer Contact & Shared Services Awards. Uniquely was also awarded ‘Best Managed Companies’ Platinum Standard by Deloitte Ireland* for superior business performance for the past nine years, and it was officially recognised as one of the Best Workplaces in Ireland™ in 2025, based on direct feedback from employees.

Established in 2006, Uniquely boasts a wealth of experience in diverse markets, collaborating with various organisations to enhance customer engagement and satisfaction. Its expertise spans service solutions in sectors such as Financial Services, Energy, Medical Technology, Telecoms, Media and Retail.