IoD Scotland moves into new hub and welcomes national director

Ms Macdonald, who is the first woman to hold the role in Scotland, aims to focus on connecting members and leading the growth of the organisation, as well as playing a key role in supporting leaders as the business landscape evolves in the wake of Covid-19.

Members will be able to access the new IoD hub in the heart of the capital to collaborate, network and work later this summer. The property spanning about 140 square feet features a members’ lounge alongside a “hot desk workroom”, which will allow members and guests to work in a physically distanced setting. A large meeting room is also available for hire, with views of Queen Street Gardens and the Forth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

IoD Scotland chairman Aidan O’Carroll said: “It is an exciting week for us as we welcome Louise to the team and move into our new hub. It will provide members from Scotland and beyond with a space in the capital to work from, and we are already looking forward to recommencing our world-class professional development programme in person from August.

Louise Macdonald at the organisation's new space in the Royal College of Physicians. Picture: Phil Wilkinson.

"As restrictions ease further, our hub, based in the historic setting of the Royal College, will become home for these sessions and the place for members to meet, network and collaborate.”

Ms Macdonald said: “It’s an exciting time to be joining the IoD, particularly as we move into our new home and commence our planning to restart collaborative programmes and blended activity to support excellence in governance.

“I’m going to be focused on reaffirming and further developing the IoD in Scotland as an inclusive network of cross-sector leaders that collaborate and learn from each other. It is hugely important to me that we listen to members’ needs and ensure their experience and voices are heard as we enter a new post-pandemic chapter of leadership in communities across Scotland.”

She joins the business membership organisation from Young Scot where she worked for two decades, serving as chief executive for 12 years.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.