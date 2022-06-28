Inward investment projects create 4,400 jobs in Scotland in past year

The UK Department for International Trade (DIT) said the figure for 2021/22 represents an increase of 1,163 jobs from the year before - a 36 per cent rise.

There were 119 new projects that benefited from foreign direct investment (FDI) in Scotland in 2021/22, 80 of which were supported by the department or one of its regional or local partners, according to the data.

Minister for investment Lord Grimstone said: “Scotland’s 4,400 new jobs thanks to inward investment only seeks to further underline the region’s continued attractiveness for investment.

“Year on year, organisations are choosing to commit to Scotland, and that’s bringing new jobs with it. Driving this inward investment has been a priority for our government as we aim to bring prosperity to all corners of the UK.

“DIT will continue to work with investors from across the globe and with Scottish Enterprise to ensure that Scotland and the UK remain a top choice for investment,” he added.

Scottish Government trade minister Ivan McKee said: “These latest results are very encouraging and once again underline the strength of the inward investment offer in Scotland, in spite of the significant challenges posed by the pandemic and Brexit.

“Over a third of jobs in Scotland are created through inward investors which highlights the significant role inward investment plays in enabling us to build a fair, sustainable and inclusive economy,” he added.