Investor Index 2025: confidence holds firm amidst tariffs and turbulence

Now in its sixth year, the Investor Index, is an annual in-depth survey of investor behaviours conducted among 1100 UK adults (18+) with a minimum of £10,000 invested. Conducted jointly by London-based communications agency AML Group and The Nursery Research & Planning, the study has established itself as a rigorous barometer of investor practices based on hard data.

CONFIDENCE HOLDS FIRM AMID CHAOS AS NEW INVESTORS STEP UP

Investor confidence has held steady in 2025 at 103, just two points below last year’s high of 105 and well above the post-pandemic lows (62 in 2020 and 82 in 2021). The index score, based on a pre-pandemic confidence benchmark of 100, is especially notable this year as the survey landed during the height of the tariffs crisis, a period of heightened market tension. This resilience reflects a new investor mindset with 47% of younger investors stating that they see the current situation as an opportunity.

POLITICAL LANDSCAPE FAILS TO WIN THE INVESTORS’ VOTE

Investor Index 2025

65% of UK investors predicted that a change in political leadership would have a positive impact on their investments but fast-forward 12 months and only 35% feel the election has impacted positively on the value of their investments with 46% stating that it has had a negative impact. But opinion is divided. Younger investors (18-34) see the new political chapter as an opportunity, with 72% stating that the ‘change in guard’ has had a positive impact on their investments.

THE RISE AND RISE OF CHATGPT

ChatGPT usage amongst UK investors has risen 11% to 33% in the past 12 months - with that figure rising to 70% among younger investors (18-34). Across the board, 77% of all UK investors believe that Chat GPT could provide reliable financial advice.

INVESTING WITH A CONSCIENCE & CRYPTO

26% of UK investors hold crypto as part of their investment portfolio (a rise of 5%) and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) investments are also gaining traction with 72% of younger investors (18-34) looking to invest in funds that consider their social and environmental impact. A trend that suggests a mindset that’s not just pragmatic, but future-oriented.

SUMMARY OF FINDINGS:

46% of UK investors feel that the elections (both in UK and globally) have had a negative impact on their investments.

72% of younger investors (18-34) see the new political chapter as having a positive impact.

11% increase in Chat GPT usage amongst UK investors in the past 12 months.

77% of all UK investors believe that Chat GPT could provide reliable financial advice.

26% of UK investors hold crypto - a rise of 5%.

44% of investors say that it is important that their investment funds consider their environmental and social impact - a rise of 5%.

72% of younger investors look to invest in funds that consider their social and environmental impact – a rise of 20% year on year.

47% of younger investors stated that they see the current situation as an opportunity.