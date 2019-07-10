Investment sees Glasgow pizza firm fatten up

A Glasgow-based pizza company is looking to grab a bigger slice of the market and create jobs thanks to fresh grant funding.

Family-run business The Victor Pizza Company supplies products direct to the wholesale food market. It uses seaweed in a range of bases to provide a balanced alternative to traditional dough.

The firm is expanding and upgrading its production capability following a £152,000 regional selective assistance (RSA) grant from Scottish Enterprise, leading to the creation of 15 full-time jobs and safeguarding seven others over the next three years.

The team has plans to supply healthy bases and topped pizzas to schools, colleges, health boards and restaurants throughout the UK.

Managing director Anne Marie Cairney said: “Our investment and the grant from Scottish Enterprise will increase our sales and productivity to help build our profile. Investing in the workforce is integral to the company’s success.”