Investment in Aberdeen increases by over 10,000% in five years

BrokerChooser, a global platform specializing in brokerage analysis and comparison, recently released a new study that reveals investment trends across the UK, finding that Aberdeen has had the most dramatic growth in business investment in the last five years with an 11,590% increase.

While London still takes the top spot, several regional cities have shown significant growth in investment similar to Aberdeen, with Nottingham also seeing exponential increases compared to 2019.

According to the latest data, London recorded an investment amount of £54.2 billion in 2024, a 174% increase from 2019. It also had the highest number of investors (61,594) and search volume (73,080), further cementing its position as the UK’s financial powerhouse.

Beyond London, Aberdeen saw an extraordinary 11,590% surge in investment compared to 2019, with funding rising from £3.2 million to £379.5 million, while Nottingham followed with a 7,388% increase.

The top 10 cities for investment in the UK

Meanwhile, some key UK cities experienced declines. Manchester, despite ranking second overall, saw a 9% drop in investment since 2019, now standing at £2.8 billion. Birmingham faced the most significant decline, with investment levels plummeting 97% to £59.1 million.

Despite challenges in certain regions, the UK’s investment landscape remains dynamic, with emerging cities experiencing rapid growth. The data suggests that while London retains its stronghold, shifting investment patterns highlight new opportunities across the country.

For those looking to contribute to their city's investment landscape, understanding key investment strategies is essential. Whether based in a thriving hub like Aberdeen or Nottingham, where investment has surged in recent years, or in a city experiencing fluctuations like Manchester or Birmingham, making informed decisions can help maximise opportunities. Navigating the complexities of investing requires careful consideration of brokerage options, asset diversification, and long-term growth potential. With that in mind, BrokerChooser has outlined essential tips for individuals looking to start their investment journey with confidence.

BrokerChooser’s tips for people looking to get into investing:

Before getting started, new investors should consider several key factors, including which types of assets matter most to them, potential broker fees, and how much they plan to deposit. BrokerChooser offers expert advice on what to watch for before diving into investing:

Selecting a trusted and regulated broker is a key first step for those entering the market. This is especially important as the number of scam brokers has increased significantly in recent years.

While there is no right time to start investing, historically, markets have shown that starting early has led to long-term growth despite short-term ups and downs, making it always the right time to start learning and exploring opportunities.

Another key aspect of investing is diversification, which means spreading investments across different asset classes such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and index funds. Diversification is seen as a way to manage risk and navigate market fluctuations.

“There is definitely development and diversification in the UK's investment landscape, with impressive growth in areas that used to fly under the radar,” said Adam Nasli, Analyst Head, BrokerChooser. “As individuals embark on their investment journey, securing a trustworthy brokerage partner is the most crucial step. This can be achieved only through transparent, uncomplicated comparisons of online brokers. There remains significant work to be done on this front to empower individuals to make sound financial choices and navigate the increasingly complex financial world.”