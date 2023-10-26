Inverness takeover comes at 'exciting moment' for Scottish legal firm with 160-year history

L-R, Jonathan Wotherspoon, James Wotherspoon, Angus MacLeod, Rod MacLean. Jonathan and James Wotherspoon are of Macandrew & Jenkins, while Angus Macleod and Rod MacLean represent WJM as head of the Inverness office and managing partner respectively. Picture by Ewen Weatherspoon

WJM, which has a network of five Scottish offices including Inverness, said the move would strengthen the firms’ collective service offering across a range of key sectors. Family firm Macandrew & Jenkins has deep roots in the local community and specialises in rural and estate work, wills, trusts and executries, as well as residential and commercial property.

Fraser Gillies, managing partner at WJM, said: “This is an exciting moment which enhances our service offering for clients across the Highlands & Islands and Moray, particularly in areas such as property and private client work. Macandrew & Jenkins has a sterling reputation and has cultivated a loyal client base through its client-centric approach which perfectly complements our ethos here at WJM. We look forward to working with our new colleagues.”

The last decade has been one of the most significant periods in WJM’s history, seeing a series of mergers and acquisitions undertaken, including two in Inverness - a merger with MacArthur & Co in 2016 and the acquisition of Calum Duncan Corporate Lawyers in 2019. WJM also recently announced that it was combining with Irwin Mitchell, subject to regulatory approval.

Irwin Mitchell is investing in WJM, with the two firms working in collaboration to provide a full suite of legal and financial services operating out of more than 20 locations across Scotland, England and Wales. Bosses said this would allow clients across the Highlands to access a broader range of sectors as well as experts from across the UK and beyond. Irwin Mitchell was founded in Sheffield in 1912 and has a string of offices in the UK.

Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie has a history stretching back more than 160 years, operating from offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Inverness, Dunblane and Dunfermline.