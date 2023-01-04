Inverness-based care provider Meallmore has announced its new senior team, as Cillian Hennessey takes the managing director reins from his uncle Gerry, who co-founded the business in the late 1980s.

Cillian Hennessey joined in 2010 as area manager after working as an investment surveyor, and became commercial director in 2017, involved in determining the company’s growth and helping guide its operations and development.

He will be supported by the existing executive team and directors group. Rachel Gothard has been appointed to the newly created role of people and culture director and Hazel O'Rourke has been promoted to quality director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gerry Hennessey – who has retired from his MD role after 35 years but will stay on as chairman – and his brother Aidan were founding directors when Meallmore was established, opening its first care home – Daviot Care Home (formally known as Meallmore Lodge) – in Inverness in 1987. Gerry Hennessey said: “It was always my hope that the business would be passed onto the next generation, so for Cillian to be taking the baton is an extremely proud moment for me. The business is a very different one to the one I started running in 1987 with my brother, as we’ve gone from operating one care home to 26.”

The business offers care for the elderly and adults with mental health diagnoses, and its homes across Scotland collectively have about 1,300 beds with 1,700 staff. Cillian Hennessey says: “I’m ready to take Meallmore into the next generation and put my stamp on it, which is a really exciting prospect. That being said, nothing will change in terms of Meallmore’s ambitions or principles.”