Inverclyde’s leading property firm marks significant growth as it celebrates five years in business

Founded in 2020 by directors Andrew Bowman and Marco Rebecchi, the company has seen significant expansion across its operations, further extending its client base and growing its turnover.

Over the past year, the company has experienced remarkable financial growth, particularly in its factoring and estate agency sectors, with its 2025 turnover forecast at £1.2 million.

Offering services in advertising, architectural services, commercial property, estate agency, factoring, letting, and short-term lets, the company has become a leading player in the Inverclyde property market, with its team growing to 16 FTE.

Among the company’s recent achievements was the successful sale of 22 new-build homes in Gourock for Globe Homes, despite a background of challenging market conditions and rising interest rates.

In 2024, its launch of Harbour Lets (Gourock) transformed the former Albert Hotel into short term lets, providing valuable accommodation options in the local market and achieving a 72% occupancy rate in its first year. The operation was recently recognised by Booking.com for its excellent traveller reviews.

“Bowman Rebecchi’s success lies in the breadth of services we provide,” said Andrew Bowman. “We simplify our clients' lives by offering a range of services under one roof, eliminating the need for multiple agents to handle their portfolios.”

The company’s growth is further reflected in a substantial increase in the number of properties for sale, with an 88% year-on-year rise, placing the firm in the top five property agencies in Inverclyde, amassing over 1.6 million views on Rightmove in 2024.

The company's factoring arm has experienced unprecedented growth, with a year-on-year increase of 1,700%. This has been driven by the migration of properties from national factors to Bowman Rebecchi’s more local, personalised service since the closure of Morison Walker Property Management.

Marco Rebecchi said: “We find people in Inverclyde want to deal with a local firm, where they can easily speak to someone who understands their needs. At Bowman Rebecchi, we pride ourselves on our service, and this has been key to our success.”

In addition to the core services, Bowman Rebecchi's architectural services, commercial property, and lettings divisions have also thrived and seen significant growth.

Bowman Rebecchi remains dedicated to its local community, donating nearly £40,000 to local causes and actively supporting secondary school pupils through paid internships, which help nurture the next generation of property professionals.

Mr Bowman added: “We are proud of what we’ve achieved in our first five years and excited by what lies ahead. “With the support of our dedicated team and loyal clients, we will continue to grow while also giving back to the community that has supported us.”