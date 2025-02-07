The best business software can save you hours every week. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Great B2B software gets you out from under piles of paperwork and back in front of your customers. This deal might be just the job.

A 90 per cent-off special offer from an award-winning software firm has made it cheaper than ever for businesses to manage their books online.

The deal is endorsed by footballing legend Frank Lampard, who has recently joined Intuit Quickbooks as brand ambassador - but you don’t need to be a Chelsea (or Coventry City) fan to benefit.

Managing monthly accounts is a chore every business owner has to master.

From cash flow to customer records, and from expenses to invoices, the admin side of any business eats into the time company owners spend at the coalface, keeping their firm afloat.

Frank Lampard celebrates a Coventry win. Photo Richard Pelham, Getty Images.

Accountancy software can be a great help in minimising the time spent crunching numbers and curating immaculate records, and the tools available have come on leaps and bounds over the years.

But effective software solutions can be expensive, and subscriptions to business management plans often come laced with hidden fees or charges.

That's why it's refreshing to see a special offer emerging that makes it genuinely affordable for any business, big or small, to sign up for a software package that balances your books while you build your business.

The deal currently being advertised by Intuit Quickbooks gives you access to all the basic online tools a sole trader needs for £1 per month.

It's thanks to a 90 per cent discount on a monthly plan that would normally cost £10 per month.

The deal lasts for seven months, after which the price increases, but you'll get seven months of the Intuit Quickbooks package, which includes self-assessment prep, income tax estimates, deadline reminders, online support, phone support, and connection to your bank account.

This basic Sole Trader plan is aimed at small businesses or landlords who are not registered for VAT, and who need to prepare for self-assessment.

Importantly, VAT is not included in the price plan, so budget for £1.20 per month, or £12 per month after the first seven.

The packages become more comprehensive in the next few tiers. If you're VAT-registered, for example, the Simple Start package will suit, and that costs £1.60+VAT per month, or £16 per month after the first seven.

There's also a popular "Essentials" plan which offers more tools for employees and payroll, or "Plus" and "Advanced" packages for much larger companies.

However, thanks to the 90 per cent discount, even the top package is an absolute bargain - it's £11.50 for the first seven months, instead of £115.

Intuit Quickbooks has more than 6.5 million subscribers worldwide, and a glowing bank of reviews on Trustpilot.