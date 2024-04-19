Simple Online Healthcare, trading as Simple Online Pharmacy in the UK, and based in the east end of Glasgow, offers a free online NHS England prescription delivery service, and an online pharmacy store, and says that in addition to streamlining the acquisition of prescription medications, also delivers a full spectrum of healthcare support and advisory services, with online doctor services in the UK, Australia, and Germany.

It was founded in 2015 by Addy Mohammed and Karim Nassar, who met while studying at the University of Strathclyde, and Mohammed says the duo set out “to make access to healthcare easier for everyone”. The move came after they spent a decade working as community pharmacists, which had “seeded our mission to harness new digital technologies to reshape traditional pharmacy services”. He also says the business, which has been bootstrapped to date, aims to deliver “a service ‘fit for our kin’ – meaning we aim to give all patients the level of care that we would be happy for our own family to receive”. Market data specialist Statista forecasts that revenue in the online pharmacy market in the United Kingdom will reach €1.37 billion (£1.17bn) this year, and €1.73bn by 2028.

Your firm was recently named one of the 1,000 fastest-growing businesses in Europe, one of only six Scottish names to be included – what was your reaction to this?

Mohammed with Rebecca Moore, a former Skyscanner and TravelNest senior executive who joined the healthcare business as chief operating officer in 2022. Picture: contributed.

As you can imagine, this was an extraordinary honour for us all, but primarily it's a testament to our amazing team who are constantly impressing me with their dedication to our patients. We are based in one of the most deprived areas of Glasgow, and to be building a business and team that is recognised for being at the forefront of what we do, in an area with high unemployment and limited job opportunities, is incredibly rewarding.

In August last year, you reported that revenue reached £24.3 million in the 12 months ending February 2023, with headcount doubling to about 100 and the number of patients served surpassing 700,000. What targets are you setting as you near your tenth anniversary next year?

I can’t believe we are approaching our tenth anniversary already, it’s gone so fast, but we still have lots of big ambitions we wish to fulfil. Proud as we are of these milestones, we are far from resting on our laurels; this year we aim to really amplify our growth and broaden our impact. Our plan is to expand our patient base both here in the UK and internationally, through our German and Australian offerings, as well as launching into additional markets. We're channelling investments into technological advancements, broadening our service spectrum, and fortifying our operational foundation to cater to the rapidly growing demand for online pharmacy services.

Weight loss drugs have recently seen a surge in prominence. How significant will this revenue stream be for you moving forward?

Simple Online Pharmacy's offering includes an online retailer, and a free delivery service for NHS patients who require their medications to be organised into pouches. Picture: Simple Online Pharmacy.

The weight care sector is poised for substantial growth, propelled by increasing public recognition and acceptance of new [appetite suppressing] GLP-1 weight loss treatments. We were one of the first to market with GLP-1 medication and have long been focused on weight care management. We are now one of the largest weight loss medication providers in the UK, and were one of the first private providers of the new weight loss medications Wegovy and Mounjaro. To date we have diagnosed, prescribed, and dispensed weight care medication to more than 120,000 people throughout the UK, and forecast this area to become a major driver of growth.

Weight loss medications seem to be everywhere in the news at present and the information available on them is often complex and confusing, which has prompted us to launch a podcast on the subject.

What is the business’ most significant challenge, and how do you address concerns about online medical services?

I’d say the business’ most significant challenge has been navigating scepticism towards online medical services. Every sector going through digitalisation encounters challenges, and when it’s people’s health at stake we fully appreciate there will be concerns, therefore as a business we try to confront any apprehensions head on by upholding the utmost standards of care, strictly adhering to (and in fact, helping drive further) regulatory mandates, and promoting a culture of transparency across all patient interactions. We are also an active member of DiCE, an industry body of online clinical service providers.

Are you considering further acquisitions, and if so, in which areas of business?

We are always watching market developments, and part of our growth story includes the acquisition of Stark Healthcare in 2022 which enabled us to enter the German market. Our interest gravitates towards sectors that align with our existing offerings, such as technological solutions that enhance patient experience or specialised pharmacy services that extend our care capabilities.

You aspire for the firm to become a “truly global provider of patient-centric care”. What strategies are you employing to expand your global presence?

Although our foundation is solidly rooted in Glasgow and the UK, we are continuing to pursue opportunities in other international markets, complementing existing operations in Australia and Germany. Our objective is to replicate our model of accessible, high-quality healthcare on a global scale, tailoring our approach to meet the diverse needs of international patients while upholding our judicious standards of care.